Affordable Cremation Solution owner Ken Kincer has license revoked for 10 years

A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine funeral home director accused of letting bodies decompose has had his license revoked for 10 years.

Members of the State Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously Tuesday to revoke Ken Kincer’s license.

Board members went through 16 complaints from family members and agreed that Lewiston-based Affordable Cremation Solution violated several rules and regulations.

Among the violations were the disrespectful handling of human remains, and the failure to communicate with families, according to the board

The board offered another consent agreement with Kincer, which means he can accept the revocation of his license for a decade or fight it. If he chooses to fight it, more hearings would be held.

Kincer’s lawyer sent a letter saying his client has depression and alcoholism, which led to him neglecting his business.

At least one board member called for a lifetime suspension for Kincer.

