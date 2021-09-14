Families Will Soon Be Able To Host Foreign Exchange Students in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A non profit organization, CETUSA is making it’s way to the County for the first time ever. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez finds out what this organization is.

CETUSA finds hosts families for foreign exchange students and provides supervision once they arrive. Regional Director for the Northeast says they are trying to find families right here in the county.

”I did find a coordinator that lives in Caribou, we are starting to find families and work with schools and I have been actually emailing with the Principle of Caribou High School. We’re looking forward to maybe having student there in January or next year,” said Heather Leach Regional Director for the Northeast.

Not only does this give families and students life long friendships but also teaches everyone involved about the importance of acceptance.

“It helps the students and the communities that are here in the U.S and our students they get a better understanding and broader knowledge of other peoples views. They get to see how different things are even just from going from state to state and how different the Maine communities to New Hampshire to Vermont. It’s complete different from everywhere we go and you just get a better understanding and appreciation of other cultures other values other life styles other and especially right now being able to understand people who are different from us in any way whatever is absolute important to be teaching our kids and the communities,” said Leach.

To find out how you can become a host family or more information on CETUSA, you can visit cetusa.org

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

