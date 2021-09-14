Advertisement

Maine man found guilty of killing neighbor with machete has conviction overturned

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has overturned the murder conviction of a man found guilty of killing his neighbor with a machete in 2016.

Bruce Akers, of Limington, is serving a 38-year sentence for the killing of Douglas Flint.

Akers claimed that police violated his constitutional rights while gathering evidence. Flint’s body was found under a pile of deer carcasses.

Akers also argued that the trial judge should not have allowed the evidence to be used.

The Supreme Court justices agreed with Akers and sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

Maine Attorney General’s Office said it is reviewing the court’s decision.

