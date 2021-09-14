Police searching for man missing from Baxter State Park
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Houlton State Police are looking for a man who went missing in Baxter State Park last week.
60-year-old Paul Colucci was last seen on September 8th around 11:30 a.m.
He was on the Russell Pond Trail.
Houlton Police describe him as 5 feet 10 inches with Blue eyes and Grey hair.
They’re asking anyone with information on Colucci’s whereabouts to call 207-532-5400
