Police searching for man missing from Baxter State Park

Paul Colucci
Paul Colucci(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Houlton State Police are looking for a man who went missing in Baxter State Park last week.

60-year-old Paul Colucci was last seen on September 8th around 11:30 a.m.

He was on the Russell Pond Trail.

Houlton Police describe him as 5 feet 10 inches with Blue eyes and Grey hair.

They’re asking anyone with information on Colucci’s whereabouts to call 207-532-5400

