Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s going to be a beautiful fall-like day today with mostly sunny skies. Make sure you go outside and enjoy the day because tonight, our next system will move into our region bringing cloudier skies and a chance of storms for the Northwestern part of The County.

Heavy to Moderate rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow with a chance of an isolated severe storms in the morning/ afternoon. Storms could produce small hail, but mostly looking at strong winds and heavy rain.

Sunshine will return Thursday and continue into part of the day Friday with warmer temperatures. Another system will bring rain for your weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast.

Have a great day everyone and enjoy the sunshine!

