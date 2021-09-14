PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

Already we’re seeing a touch cooler, and more Fall-like feel coming off the weekend. And throughout the day today as well, we only reached the upper 60′s!

Overnight tonight, temps will be dropping off to a few 30′s, and lower-40′s... with chance, patchy areas of frost for far northern, lower valley spots.

Then, Tuesday sees a lot of sunshine, with mid-to-upper 60s once again. Followed by a soggier midweek... with moderate to locally heavy rain and storms off-and-on throughout the day.

For the latest on your forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

