Bed space could soon be an issue for Maine hospitals

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The biggest challenges facing Northern Light Health hospitals is the rapid rate of increase of coronavirus cases and the care those people are requiring.

Dr. James Jarvis says they are approaching all time highs across the board in terms of COVID patients in their care and positivity rates.

Over the last week out of 100 tests administered, more than 12 people are coming back positive.

Their hospitals still have room, but the horizon could be troubling.

“Our major concern is across the entire state is bed capacity, nursing staffing, and the ability to continue to take care of, of everybody else,” explained Jarvis. “In addition to those who are afflicted with COVID-19.”

Jarvis says that data he follows provided by the Mayo Clinic show cases in Maine continuing to rise over the next two weeks.

