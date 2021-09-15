Advertisement

Maine CDC confirms a positive Rabies case in Augusta

They’re reminding people to never touch wild animals, to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine, and to avoid leaving them unattended.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is notifying the city of Augusta about a case of animal rabies in the area.

The disease was identified today in a skunk near Northern Avenue.

it has been confirmed by Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory.

The Augusta Police Department requests that residents who see any animals acting out of the ordinary report the incident to the department.

They’re reminding people to never touch wild animals, to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine, and to avoid leaving them unattended.

