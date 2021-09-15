Advertisement

Neighbors Make A Difference Day

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Employees of Key Bank locations across the state volunteered today as part of their “Neighbors Make a Difference Day”.

“It is the 30th Annual Neighbors Make a Difference Day. So we are out this year, we unfortunately haven’t been able to the past few years.”, Said Keybank Employee, Elizabeth Dionne

mployees of Aroostook county’s KeyBank Locations volunteered their time as part of the company’s 30th Annual “Neighbors Make a Difference Day”. The day is set aside to allow the employees paid time off to give back to their communities through projects with non-profit organizations in the area.

“And the biggest thing about that is making them aware that we’re here for them, we’re just a part of the community, we live in the same places they do.”, said Dionne

Paint brushes in hand, this group from the Caribou and Presque Isle locations gives this railing alongside Herchell Street in downtown Caribou some new life, in partnership with Caribou Parks and Recreation.

Up in Fort Kent, another group of volunteers helps wash the windows of the historic Fort Kent Railroad Station, and scrub the floors of the of buildings belonging to the Fort Kent Historical Society.

“I think one of the biggest things that I would like to remind everyone is giving back to your community is very beneficial”, said McKenzie Roy - Licensed Relationship Manager, Fort Kent KeyBank

An old adage is “Be the change that you want to see in this world” and today, these employees volunteered their time, not as employees of KeyBank, but as members of their community, neighbors, making a difference, and that is something that I can dig.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

