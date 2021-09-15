New Maine Turnpike high-speed toll plaza now open in York

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - The new Maine Turnpike high-speed toll plaza in York opened on Wednesday morning.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said at 12:01 a.m., the new toll plaza at mile 8.8 was activated. The old toll plaza a mile and a half south has been deactivated.

The new toll plaza includes six high-speed toll lanes where drivers don’t have to stop, as well as traditional tolls that are staffed 24/7.

Crews will now begin dismantling the 52-year-old plaza at mile 7.3.

MTA officials said the dismantling of the former toll plaza will be done in three phases that will require lane pattern changes.

During the process, drivers will continue to pass through the dormant toll booth lanes where a speed limit of 10 mph will be in place.

The demolition of the old toll plaza is expected to be completed by October 2022.

