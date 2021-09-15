Advertisement

Sen. Troy Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Jackson says he is showing no symptoms.
Jackson says he is showing no symptoms.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Senate President Sen. Troy Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Jackson said he tested positive after taking a rapid test.

He said he had been notified he was in close contact with someone who also recently tested positive.

Jackson also says he has not been showing symptoms and has an appointment for a PCR test Wednesday.

“More and more breakthrough infections continue to be reported all across the state and country due to the highly contagious Delta variant.” Jackson wrote in a statement. “I’m just extraordinarily grateful for the COVID-19 vaccine, which continues to be effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.”

Jackson represents Senate District 1 which includes Allagash, Fort Kent and Caribou and has served in the Maine House and the Maine Senate since 2002.

As President of the Maine Senate, he is first in line to be governor in the order of succession.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Maine man found guilty of killing neighbor with machete has conviction overturned
mooseax
Man Recovering in Bangor Hospital After Weekend County Motorcycle and Moose Accident
Paul Colucci
Police searching for man missing from Baxter State Park
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Affordable Cremation Solution owner Ken Kincer has license revoked for 10 years
Communication is key, as parents work with school officials to address the needs of students,...
Hospital CEOs discuss Covid in the schools

Latest News

Aroostook County families will be able to host foreign exchange students soon
Families Will Soon Be Able To Host Foreign Exchange Students in The County
Heather Leach, Regional Director for the Northeast of CETUSA
CETUSA
Communication is key, as parents work with school officials to address the needs of students,...
Hospital CEOs discuss Covid in the schools
Slug for series we have at wagm
CEOs Talk about Covid in the schools