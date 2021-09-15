United Way Telethon: How the funds are distributed

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Thursday September 16th, WAGM in partnership with United Way of Aroostook will be hosting a telethon. The money from this telethon will go to the United Way who will then distribute the funds throughout the community.

“We want to help people help themselves, United Way of Aroostook has always been very generous that way, we really want to see the lives of people in Aroostook County better.”

And so, WAGM in partnership with the United Way is hosting a telethon to raise money that will be put into the hands of organizations that support people of all ages across Aroostook County.

“This money, the United Way, when they distribute money, they distribute to organizations. So, the organizations come to the United Way and let them know what the needs are and then at a particular time of year, the United Way will take all of that into consideration and divide the money between the organizations that are in need.”

“The money from this telethon will go towards most of our programs, go to allocations next year, it really is to replace the money from things that we’ve missed during the pandemic, we haven’t’ had Northern Star which is a big fundraiser for the past two years, we haven’t been able to do our auto rally, we haven’t been able to do some of our other fundraisers and as an organization it has hurt our bottom line, as it’s hurt the bottom line of organizations in individuals around the world.”

“The good thing about donating through the United Way of Aroostook is that we are constantly monitoring the agencies that we fund, we have over 20 agencies and programs that we’re funding and we’re making sure they are being fiscally responsible, they have to report to us with their financials two to four times a year and it’s just so we can make sure they are dollars are impacting the most people and being stretched to reach the most people, so when you donate to United Way of Aroostook we are making sure your dollar stretches the most impacts the most people possible.”

All agree every dollar raised through this telethon will help make a difference in the lives of County people

To donate you can visit our website at wagmtv.com and click on the telethon icon or on September 16th you can call 762-2674 to make a donation over the phone.

