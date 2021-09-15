Weather on the Web

Advertisement

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We are already waking up to plenty of rain and isolated storms from a system that will move through our region today. Heavy to moderate rain will continue throughout the day with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe in our region, but will produce strong wind gusts.

Tomorrow, Sunshine will quickly return and it will be a beautiful day with calm winds and warmer temperatures. Sunshine will continue into most of the day Friday.

Another system will move into our region Friday night, leading to an increase in clouds and a chance of rain in the evening. Saturday, rain will continue throughout the day with a chance of storms. Sunshine will return Sunday and continue into Tuesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday everyone!

