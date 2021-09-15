PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

We saw a lot of sunshine today... while still experiencing an overall cooler-feel, and only reaching the mid-to-lower 60′s this afternoon!

The Fall like conditions stick around for Wednesday... with a soggier day in store. We’re anticipating off-and-on moderate to heavy pockets of rain throughout the day. As well as scattered storms for the afternoon... mainly for SE Aroostook and Western sections of New Brunswick.

Still, make sure to stay sky- and weather-aware past noontime into the afternoon and early evening... as a few storms are likely to be on the stronger side.

Then, after tomorrow, we clear out for the end of the work week... with a final taste of summer and mid-to-lower 70′s returning once again.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

