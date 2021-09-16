Advertisement

25th Annual Human Resources Confrence

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Business professionals and human resource coordinators from all over the state met in Presque Isle today.

The Northeast Society for Human Resource Management or NESHRM held it’s 25th Annual Human Resource Conference at the Northeastland Hotel. The conference touches a wide variety of topics affecting their organizations, such as updates to human resources law, managing mental health issues in the workplace, and working with employees who are in substance abuse recovery.

“We will have 40 people in attendance and they are representing employers throughout Aroostook county in all different areas: Manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality. And we all have very similar concerns and issues when it comes to human resources.” says Jennifer Buckingham – Conference Chair, NESHRM

If you are a business owner, and you are interested in becoming a member of NESHRM you can find more information on our website at https://neshrm.shrm.org/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
COVID-19
Hospital CEOs explains COVID symptoms
The biggest challenges facing Northern Light Health hospitals is the rapid rate of increase of...
Bed space could soon be an issue for Maine hospitals

Latest News

On Thursday morning, two separate memorials were unveiled in honor of the two year anniversary.
Farmington community unveils two memorials on second anniversary of Leap Inc explosion
25th Annual HR Confrence
25th Annual HR Confrence
The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues continue their efforts to get through to...
Maine CDC remains focused on getting people vaccinated
Richard Ellis
Camden man charged with kidnapping, assault