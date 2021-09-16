25th Annual Human Resources Confrence

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Business professionals and human resource coordinators from all over the state met in Presque Isle today.

The Northeast Society for Human Resource Management or NESHRM held it’s 25th Annual Human Resource Conference at the Northeastland Hotel. The conference touches a wide variety of topics affecting their organizations, such as updates to human resources law, managing mental health issues in the workplace, and working with employees who are in substance abuse recovery.

“We will have 40 people in attendance and they are representing employers throughout Aroostook county in all different areas: Manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality. And we all have very similar concerns and issues when it comes to human resources.” says Jennifer Buckingham – Conference Chair, NESHRM

If you are a business owner, and you are interested in becoming a member of NESHRM you can find more information on our website at https://neshrm.shrm.org/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.