Camden man charged with kidnapping, assault

Richard Ellis allegedly held a woman against her will for over a week.
Richard Ellis
Richard Ellis(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Camden man is in jail after allegedly holding a woman against her will for over a week and assaulting her.

34-year-old Richard Ellis of Camden is charged with kidnapping, gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, among other things.

On Wednesday, Camden Police responded to a call of a female in distress at a home on Park Street.

An investigation determined she was held against her will at the residence for over a week.

During that time Ellis is reported to have taken her cell phone, car keys, and glasses away.

Officials say she was assaulted numerous times.

Ellis was taken to the Knox County Jail.

