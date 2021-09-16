Hospital CEOs talk about what vaccine distribution will look like when approved for kids under 12

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Vaccinations in the County are readily available, this according to the four County hospital CEOs. Tonight we continue our series with the CEOs as they talk about what vaccine distribution will look like when it’s approved for kids under 12.

“Our North Street location. We’re setting up. Shot and testing specific area. We own some space there and it’s being transformed right now. They’re in there swinging hammers and it’ll be, it’ll be set up for fast in, fast out, similar to our mass vaccination site and we’ll have it available through whatever comes. So we don’t, we will be always set up and it allows us to share staff that we have available right there at the north street. So that’s kind of how we’re addressing it,” said Greg LaFrancois, CEO of Northern Light AR Gould.

“Yeah, different though. We have a location twice a week inside the hospital. We just announce it. And people come in for that one hour or two hours, depending on how many people are, are in line. We’re trying to do it in a concentrated effort. We try with, rather than our practices, not that it’s one way’s better than the other, but we felt we might waste less, by doing it that way. That was the only reason we decided to do it that way,” said Peter Sirois, CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center.

“And in Houlton, we are offering vaccine really every day. and our physician practices are located right here at the hospital attached to the hospital. So when we open a vial, we’re making sure that vial is getting used, throughout the hospital. For any patient that’s at the hospital or anybody that arrives at the hospital that wants to be vaccinated. but also in our physician practices in like Greg, where we’re renovating some space right now to create a vaccine, delivery and education center, right, right here on the campus and that whole can regional, so that’s underway and we hope to have that up and running certainly within about two to three weeks,” said Shawn Anderson, CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital.

“And at Carrie and Pines, it’s a combination. Like we held a clinic this morning for our staff and, and again, that’s available in the hospital, but we also have, when we open up a vial at the hospital, some doses are delivered to Pines, again, as a goal of trying not to lose any doses at all, get as many doses in the arms. So that’s what it is today. It could change tomorrow. We have talked about opening up a mass clinic. Once we have some new guidance, but again, some of this, as, as you’ve discovered, all these interviews that you’ve done with us, things change and things evolve, and we will do whatever we have to do to get these, get that vaccine into arms,” said Kris Doody, CEO of Cary Medical Center.

Vaccines have been required of healthcare workers all along. Right?

“They’ve always been required and this is, this isn’t anything new, but you know, of course there’s been a very charged environment related because I think the population had an opportunity to watch the scientific method where this, this was actually developed. And this is how all vaccines developed is how all science has progressed, but they had an opportunity to witness it this, this time around. So that’s. That can be concerning,” LaFrancois said.

