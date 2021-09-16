Advertisement

Job Fair Helps Aroostook County Get Back to Work

Job Fair
Job Fair(.)
By Brian Bouchard
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Employers and Job Seekers alike gathered at the Aroostook Centre Mall this morning.

“So today we have a job fair with over 30 employers and are providing employment opportunities to Aroostook county.” says Robb Miller – Career Center Consultant for the Maine Department of Labor

More than 30 employers turned out to conduct on-the-spot interviews and accept resumes for current job openings around the County. This is the second job fair held since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve had a decent turn out and we expect to have a little more, this will be the first week that employees have had lost benefits due to the federal funding. So we’ve seen a steady increase in employment over the summer and expect to see it increase continually.”

Aaron Damon of Bigrock Mountain in Mars Hill was one of the employers on-site at the job fair, he is hopeful that he will be able to connect with the right candidates for the jobs he has available.

“We’ve just kind of been informing people about the positions we’re hiring, we’re looking for ski instructors, lift operators and retail staff…And it’s just really getting the word out, its been extremely helpful just being here and seeing everyone.” says Aaron Damon – Asst. General Manager of Bigrock Mountain

The Department of Labor plans to hold job fairs like this one quarterly for Aroostook County, starting with another one this winter. If you are a job seeker looking for resources or openings, or an employer looking for resumes or to be involved in future hiring events, you can find more information at https://joblink.maine.gov/

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
COVID-19
Hospital CEOs explains COVID symptoms
The biggest challenges facing Northern Light Health hospitals is the rapid rate of increase of...
Bed space could soon be an issue for Maine hospitals

Latest News

United Way of Aroostook Telethon
United Way: supported organizations
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs give final thoughts
COVID vaccines
Hospital CEOs talk about what vaccine distribution will look like when approved for kids under 12
United Way Telethon organizations
Hospital CEOS Last thoughts