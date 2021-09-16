Job Fair Helps Aroostook County Get Back to Work

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Employers and Job Seekers alike gathered at the Aroostook Centre Mall this morning.

“So today we have a job fair with over 30 employers and are providing employment opportunities to Aroostook county.” says Robb Miller – Career Center Consultant for the Maine Department of Labor

More than 30 employers turned out to conduct on-the-spot interviews and accept resumes for current job openings around the County. This is the second job fair held since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve had a decent turn out and we expect to have a little more, this will be the first week that employees have had lost benefits due to the federal funding. So we’ve seen a steady increase in employment over the summer and expect to see it increase continually.”

Aaron Damon of Bigrock Mountain in Mars Hill was one of the employers on-site at the job fair, he is hopeful that he will be able to connect with the right candidates for the jobs he has available.

“We’ve just kind of been informing people about the positions we’re hiring, we’re looking for ski instructors, lift operators and retail staff…And it’s just really getting the word out, its been extremely helpful just being here and seeing everyone.” says Aaron Damon – Asst. General Manager of Bigrock Mountain

The Department of Labor plans to hold job fairs like this one quarterly for Aroostook County, starting with another one this winter. If you are a job seeker looking for resources or openings, or an employer looking for resumes or to be involved in future hiring events, you can find more information at https://joblink.maine.gov/

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.