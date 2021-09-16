Advertisement

Maine CDC remains focused on getting people vaccinated



By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues continue their efforts to get through to unvaccinated Mainers.

Dr. Nirav Shah says while much of the focus lately has been on getting boosters, it’s more important to get more of the population on board for a first dose.

Shah says there is work being done to answer questions people have to to alleviate concerns.

One issue that TV5 viewers have continually raised has been around the vaccine being so new.

Shah says that’s not the case.

He says the template has been around for 30 years and has been proven effective and safe.

Addressing concerns over side effects, he says hundreds of millions of doses have been given out and those worries should be put to bed.

“Generally speaking, the side effects from vaccines that occur usually occur in the first couple of weeks after taking,” said Shah. “Side effects from vaccines, even these newer vaccines, don’t occur months or years after taking them, and that’s why for me and for my family, I felt extremely confident in recommending that they take the vaccines as soon as they were able to.”

Shah says there is hope the message is getting across.

The Maine CDC reports a 20% rise in vaccinations in the last week.

