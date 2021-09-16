Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with Bangor murder arrested in New York

27-year-old Khalid Harris of the Bronx is charged with murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Khalid Harris arrested.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man wanted in connection with a Bangor murder was arrested Thursday morning at a residence in Queens.

On December 10th of last year, police were called to a home on Union Street after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man there.

Paramedics pronounced 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, N.Y. dead at the scene.

On December 11, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death a homicide.

Officials say they haven’t determined when Harris will be returned to Bangor.

