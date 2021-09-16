Advertisement

Officials: Maine loggers should apply for COVID-19 aid soon

More than $250,000 has been sent to loggers in the state so far.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are urging members of Maine’s timber industry to take advantage of federal COVID-19 relief.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden said Thursday that timber harvesters and haulers who have been impacted by the pandemic can apply for $200 million in relief.

They said Maine is leading the country in the number of applicants, and more than $250,000 has been sent to loggers in the state so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
COVID-19
Hospital CEOs explains COVID symptoms
The biggest challenges facing Northern Light Health hospitals is the rapid rate of increase of...
Bed space could soon be an issue for Maine hospitals

Latest News

Some Athletic Directors in the area have had to change their schedules because of a shortage of...
Shortage of Bus drivers forces Athletic Directors to change schedules.
Call 207-762-2674
United Way Telethon: How the funds are distributed
COVID-19
Hospital CEOs explains COVID symptoms
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs discuss how pandemic has taken a toll on healthcare workers