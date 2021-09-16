Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

We are waking up to plenty of sunshine that will continue throughout the day as a high pressure system builds into our region. Sunshine and calmer winds will lead to warmer temperatures.

Tomorrow, this high pressure system will continue to linger in our region brining more sunshine. A system will start to approach us from the west brining breezier conditions and warmer temperatures.

Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and a chance of an afternoon storm as this next system moves in. Sunday, sunshine will return and continue into Wednesday with warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

