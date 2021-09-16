Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to plenty of sunshine that will continue throughout the day as a high pressure system builds into our region. Sunshine and calmer winds will lead to warmer temperatures.

Tomorrow, this high pressure system will continue to linger in our region brining more sunshine. A system will start to approach us from the west brining breezier conditions and warmer temperatures.

Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and a chance of an afternoon storm as this next system moves in. Sunday, sunshine will return and continue into Wednesday with warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
COVID-19
Hospital CEOs explains COVID symptoms
The biggest challenges facing Northern Light Health hospitals is the rapid rate of increase of...
Bed space could soon be an issue for Maine hospitals

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, Sept. 16th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Sept. 15th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web