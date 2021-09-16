PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Heavier rain latest off-and-on throughout the day... with Northwestern spots finally getting in on a few higher rain amounts!

We’re seeing just a few lingering showers this evening... with drier conditions developing overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

Thursday brings the return of lots of sunshine as high pressure builds in... and that kicks off a slightly warmer trend ahead with mid-to-lower 70s lasting all the way into next week.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.