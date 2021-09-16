Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Heavier rain latest off-and-on throughout the day... with Northwestern spots finally getting in on a few higher rain amounts!

We’re seeing just a few lingering showers this evening... with drier conditions developing overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

Thursday brings the return of lots of sunshine as high pressure builds in... and that kicks off a slightly warmer trend ahead with mid-to-lower 70s lasting all the way into next week.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Gavel
Maine man found guilty of killing neighbor with machete has conviction overturned
Paul Colucci
Police searching for man missing from Baxter State Park

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Sept. 15th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Sept. 15th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web