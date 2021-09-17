Maine Municipal Association Holds Strategic Planning Meeting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Municipal Association is holding its annual strategical meeting in Presque Isle.

The meeting is a two-day event where municipalities from around the State meet to strategize and discuss problems and solutions to issues in their communities. President of the Maine Municipal Association, Jim Gardner, says the focus of this meeting is to plan for the upcoming year and to ensure the association stays true to its core values.

“We’re also taking it just a little bit further as to how we can help the municipalities with training of their code officers, of their town clerks, of the different functions in municipal government.” says Jim Gardner – President, Maine Municipal Association

Among some of the things being discussed are American Rescue Plan Funds, solutions to staffing shortages and introducing hybrid telework models to municipal government.

