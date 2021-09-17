Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

We are waking up to sunny skies that will continue throughout the day. Our next system is starting to approach our region, leading to partly cloudy skies tonight and a chance of isolated showers and storms for the northwestern part of The County.

Tomorrow, this system will move through our area bringing scattered showers and storms throughout the day. This system is fast moving, so by the evening, we will have partly clear skies and cooler overnight temperatures.

Sunday, more sunshine will return and continue into the first half of your work week. Another system will approach our region Thursday, bringing more clouds and a chance of isolated showers. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

I hope you all have a great and safe weekend!

