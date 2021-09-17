PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

It was a gorgeous and comfortable-feeling, late summer day! Most of us saw lower-70′s for our afternoon highs, under pleasant conditions.

The nice weather hangs around for tomorrow... before we see a few showers and isolated storms into the first half of the weekend. Good news is, Saturday won’t be a complete washout.

Then, sunny skies return for Sunday... jump-starting a quiet and drier weather stretch into next week. That combined with mid-to-lower 70′s ahead... it’s looking to be very nice for harvest, all the way through next Wednesday.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

