Advertisement

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to remember prisoners or war and nearly 82,000 Americans still missing in action.

A ceremony in their honor was held today at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.  The ceremony included a moment of silence, a wreath laying, as well as remarks from guest speakers.

“I feel pain and sadness for the families who are still sitting by, some now for multiple generations, waiting for some word, even any word, of their loved ones fate, who has never come home. And then sometimes on occasion, I feel angry, that we as a nation are not turning over every single rock on heaven and earth to find and bring these heroes home so they may find peace in the homeland they took an oath to protect.” - Roger Felix – First Sergeant (US Army, Retired)

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized annually on the third Friday in September.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full moon, known as a Harvest Moon, rises over Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, in...
September’s harvest moon shines this weekend
The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.
Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs give final thoughts
Khalid Harris arrested.
Man wanted in connection with Bangor murder arrested in New York
Richard Ellis
Camden man charged with kidnapping, assault

Latest News

Tabletop Gaming is Alive and Well in Aroostook County
Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Tabletop Gaming is Alive and Well in Aroostook County
Tabletop Roleplaying
Maine Municipal Association Holds Strategic Planning Meeting
Maine Municipal Association Holds Strategic Planning Meeting