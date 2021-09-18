CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to remember prisoners or war and nearly 82,000 Americans still missing in action.

A ceremony in their honor was held today at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The ceremony included a moment of silence, a wreath laying, as well as remarks from guest speakers.

“I feel pain and sadness for the families who are still sitting by, some now for multiple generations, waiting for some word, even any word, of their loved ones fate, who has never come home. And then sometimes on occasion, I feel angry, that we as a nation are not turning over every single rock on heaven and earth to find and bring these heroes home so they may find peace in the homeland they took an oath to protect.” - Roger Felix – First Sergeant (US Army, Retired)

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized annually on the third Friday in September.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.