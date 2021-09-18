Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

Over the past year , many people took the time to discover some new hobbies or passions. For some , that hobby was Tabletop Roleplaying Games.

Tabletop roleplaying games, like Dungeons and Dragons, are essentially a form of interactive storytelling, where the choices the players make, directly or indirectly effect the narrative. During the last year sales of Dungeons and Dragons materials increased 33 percent. With interest increasing in the hobby, communities all around the county have formed to play these games together. Some games are held in homes, others are held in public places, such as game or card stores.

“It’s very nice having a place to go, before, it was my kitchen where we would all play these games.”, says Jacob Pettee, a local player.

Jacob Pettee and his group of friends all gather at a local game shop in Fort Kent, to play games, socialize and learn more about their passion. Billy Laplante is owner of Andriolf’s Game Supply, who hosts these players, allowing them to play their games in his store.

“Players are here almost, literally every day. Every day of the week theres always either Pokemon, Magic, different board games going on, Warhammer, D&D. I mean, every day of the week someone’s here playing.” says Laplante

“Having a place like this nearby, it’s a place we can kind of meet new people. It feels great! The group of people we regularly play with has expanded a lot.” says Pettee

Laplante says that he is more than happy to provide a hub for these players to gather around and says that if anyone is interested in this hobby to reach out, find likeminded individuals and give it a roll.

