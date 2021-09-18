Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

It was another nice and pleasant, late-summer day today! ...We take a pause from the mostly sunny skies tomorrow... and can expect scattered showers and isolated storms rolling through during the afternoon.

Saturday won’t be a complete washout... with just spot showers for the morning, and then moisture ahead of a cold front pushing eastward into the early evening time.

Make sure to stay a little sky- and weather-aware tomorrow... especially between the hours of noon and 8:00pm.

Then, high pressure builds back in for the second half of the weekend... triggering a sunny and quieter weather stretch through a good portion of next week.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

