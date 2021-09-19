Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou local, Colter Cross, was arrested Friday morning after leading State Troopers on a pursuit from Houlton to Caribou, according to Maine State Police Troop F.

The 33-year-old was caught speeding in Houlton, and when followed, reached speeds of 100mph. Several law enforcement members became involved in the pursuit, including a trooper who, alongside Washburn PD, set up a tire deflating device. When Cross hit the spikes, two tires deflated. He stopped his car and tried to run into the woods. Trooper Kyle Rider tackled Cross to the ground.

Cross was on probation for drug trafficking. He was arrested for the following:

· Eluding an Officer (felony)

· Passing a Police Roadblock (felony)

· Operating After Licensed Revocation (felony)

· Violating Conditions of Release (felony)

· Driving to Endanger (misdemeanor)

· Criminal Speeding (misdemeanor)

· Refusing to Submit to Arrest/Detention (misdemeanor)

The incident remains under investigation. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Cross and in the vehicle and more criminal charges are likely.

State police were assisted by Ashland, Washburn, and Caribou PD.

