ACAP Announces Participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

Aroostook County – Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) today announced the agency is seeking applications from eligible child care facilities who are interested in participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP); a federally funded U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that reimburses eligible institutions for serving healthy, affordable meals to children and adults who are enrolled for care at participating child care center and day care homes.

ACAP’s CACFP Specialist, Connie Montpetit, stressed how critical it is to recruit more institutions and facilities across the State to participate in the program, especially in light of the public health emergency. “Many children depend on childcare centers to serve meals that will meet their daily nutritional needs. The CACFP ensures participating programs provide safe and flexible meal services according to the nutrition standards set by USDA, so that children in care receive balanced, nutritional meals and snacks.” She added, “The program also plays a vital role in improving the quality of childcare and makes it more affordable for many families with low incomes.”

Qualifying eligibility data can be found on DECAL’s website at http://decal.ga.gov/Nutrition/EligibilityData.aspx. To learn more about participating in the CACFP, contact Connie Montpetit at cmontpetit@acap-me.org or 207-554-4125.

