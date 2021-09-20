Advertisement

Colby holds groundbreaking for $85M performing arts center

WATERVILLE, MAINE - SEPTEMBER 18: Images of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gordon Center...
WATERVILLE, MAINE - SEPTEMBER 18: Images of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, Saturday, September 18, 2021. (Photo by Gabe Souza)(Gabe Souza | Gabe Souza)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Colby College has celebrated a groundbreaking for its $85 million Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts.

The Waterville Sentinel reports that it’s the largest academic building project in the small liberal arts college’s history.

Colby President David Greene says the 74,000-square-foot (6874-square-meter) center will have a performance hall, multipurpose performance areas and studios and an arts incubator to facilitate and nurture emerging art forms.

It’s scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Saturday.

The center is named for Michael L. Gordon, a 1966 Colby graduate and trustee who was the lead donor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police chase
Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police
Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor...
Officer catches baby thrown from 2nd floor balcony
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser
Tabletop Gaming is Alive and Well in Aroostook County
Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant

Latest News

This program serves hundreds of children throughout Aroostook County to ensure our children...
ACAP Announces Participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program
Classroom
Northern Light Health doctor discusses Pfizer vaccine for children
Latest COVID-19 vaccination rates for Maine
Nearly 65% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer