Colby holds groundbreaking for $85M performing arts center

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Colby College has celebrated a groundbreaking for its $85 million Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts.

The Waterville Sentinel reports that it’s the largest academic building project in the small liberal arts college’s history.

Colby President David Greene says the 74,000-square-foot (6874-square-meter) center will have a performance hall, multipurpose performance areas and studios and an arts incubator to facilitate and nurture emerging art forms.

It’s scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Saturday.

The center is named for Michael L. Gordon, a 1966 Colby graduate and trustee who was the lead donor.

