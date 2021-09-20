Advertisement

Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer

(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Pittsfield man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

40-year-old Michael Antonino is accused of head-butting and sucker-punching a police officer who responded to a disturbance involving five people along Washington street yesterday.

Pittsfield Police said when the officer arrived at the scene, he engaged with Antonino who then assaulted him.

The officer received minor lacerations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police chase
Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police
Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor...
Officer catches baby thrown from 2nd floor balcony
Tabletop Gaming is Alive and Well in Aroostook County
Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Job Fair
Job Fair Helps Aroostook County Get Back to Work

Latest News

Classroom
Northern Light Health doctor discusses Pfizer vaccine for children
Latest COVID-19 vaccination rates for Maine
Nearly 65% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
police chase
Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police