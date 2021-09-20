Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

Today is going to be a beautiful day with sunny skies, fall-like temperatures and calm winds. Tonight, we have our very last summer full moon. For those of you would love photography, it will be a great opportunity to get an amazing photo. The moonrise is at 6:10pm.

Tomorrow, sunshine will continue with slightly warmer temperatures and breezier conditions. Clouds will start to pick up overnight as our next system inches closer to our region.

Wednesday, breezy conditions will continue under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday, our next system will bring partly cloudy skies and rain that will continue into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great Monday everyone and happy potato picking season!

