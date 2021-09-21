Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state medical examiner’s office has identified a man whose remains were discovered more than a decade ago in northern Maine.
Officials said Monday that DNA tests confirmed the remains were those of Christopher Roof, of Concord, Massachusetts.
But it’s still a mystery about why he was in Maine, and how he died.
The cause of death remains “undetermined.”
Roof was last seen in August 2010 and the remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 4, 2010, in Stacyville.
A tip from a former acquaintance enabled investigators to connect with Roof’s next of kin, which led to the positive identification.
