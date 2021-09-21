Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Bob Watson is Region Manager with Maine DOT, he says “The Centerline Rumblestrip project is actually a safety project. It originated from our safety office in Augusta.”

If you’ve been traveling several roads in the county, Especially parts of Route 1, You’ve probably noticed something different with the roadway. Maine DOT has been grinding down part of the road to make a centerline rumble strip.

”So theres this machine that’s specially made to do this and its got a drum on it with a wheel and it grinds out that little scallop

Watson says the reason they’re installing the centerline rumble strips is the same reason there are rumble strips on the interstate

”Quite a few years ago we put the rumblestrips on the edge lines of the interstate. It’s a lane departure mitigation strategy. To keep people from wandering out of their lane especially on the interstate.”

Watson adds that this project has been on the horizon for a while now, and while they are only targeting certain section of roads right now, that may expand in the future.

” our safety office has been looking at this and they are looking at high speed rural roads… Roads over 45 miles an hour with traffic count of more than 8000 Cars a day is where we’re starting.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, Lane departure crashes only make up 35% of all crashes, but they account for 70% of fatalities and serious injuries in the state. If a driver starts to depart their lane, the rumble strip helps focus their attention back to the road. Watson adds that the Centerline Rumble strips will also be useful in the winter, when the lines of the road become covered with snow or blurred from a storm.

