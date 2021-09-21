Disaster Planning Workshop Held

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

A workshop on Disaster Planning was held at the Fort Kent Fire Department today.

A training specialist with the International Association of Fire Chiefs was at the Fort Kent Fire Department, conducting a workshop titled “A Whole Community Approach to Disaster Planning”. This training provides leaders, emergency personnel, and members of the community with the tools needed to effectively co-ordinate, communicate and plan for possible disasters before they happen.

“The next pivotal thing would be to do that exercise, to try and see if the plan is going to work and if it’s not, then make the changes and adjustments that need to be made before you actually have the incident where you have to put the plan in place” says Joe Kratochvil – Training Specialist, International Association of Fire Chiefs

Kratochvil says that if you are interested in getting involved in your communities’ Disaster Planning effort to contact the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency. https://aroostookema.com/

