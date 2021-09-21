Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — Maine State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains at the solid waste facility in Lewiston.

Police said the remains were found just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the facility on River Road.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Lewiston police responded to the facility.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office removed the remains from the scene. The remains will be examined in the coming days. officials said.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

