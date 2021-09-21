Maine college gets largest gift in history for music school

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A public Maine university will use the largest monetary gift in its history to build a home for its school of music.

Philanthropist D. Suzi Osher has given the $10 million gift to University of Southern Maine.

USM President Glenn Cummings told the Portland Press Herald that the gift will make possible a plan that the university has had for decades.

The Osher gift was announced at a news conference on Tuesday.

USM Foundation president Ainsley Wallace said she hopes gifts can pay for at least half of the total cost of the music school building.

