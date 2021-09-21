Advertisement

Maine House speaker joins push to defend abortion rights

Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the...
Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the only facility in the state that performs abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Democratic House speaker has joined a group of state lawmakers that is filing court papers in support of maintaining abortion rights.

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said Tuesday he is one of almost 900 state lawmakers in the country who signed on to an amicus brief in support of abortion rights in the Dobbs vs. Women’s Health Organization court case.

The office of Mississippi’s Republican attorney general has filed papers with the U.S. Supreme Court in that case that argue states should be allowed to decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser
police chase
Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Latest News

MDOT takes first part of the bridge built in Littleton 110 years ago
MDOT removes remains of Watson Settlement Bridge
RUMBLESTRIP
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
MDOT takes first part of the bridge built in Littleton 110 years ago
watson settlement demolish
RUMBLESTRIP
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE.....strip