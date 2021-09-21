Advertisement

Maine senators announce $6.1 million grant for Maine DHHS

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have announced a $6.1 million federal grant to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to improve the health of Maine mothers and children.

The money will support efforts to promote childhood development, reduce child abuse, and enhance child and maternal health through home visits.

The funding comes from the US Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

Senators Collins and King issued a joint statement, saying in part:

“It is important that children have a strong foundation to facilitate their future success...This funding will help at-risk families receive the support they need, from the comfort and convenience of their own homes.”

