Advertisement

MDOT removes remains of Watson Settlement Bridge

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After burning down in July, Littleton’s Watson Settlement Bridge was taken down Monday.

Maine DOT began demolishing the historic bridge in the early morning. Logan Thomas, superintendent of operations for region 5, says taking down a bridge this old is a different process from a modern bridge.

“It’s unfortunate this one burned, this one being as old as it was from 1911 too, it has its own challenges of how it was built from the get go,” said Thomas. “This is a whole different process. This will come apart in pieces, we’ll be able to dismantle it on site and send it out in smaller pieces unlike doing it with a bigger more modern bridge.”

Thomas says they expected to be finished Monday or Tuesday, and have the site cleared by next week. The fire that burned the Watson Settlement Bridge is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser
police chase
Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Latest News

RUMBLESTRIP
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
MDOT takes first part of the bridge built in Littleton 110 years ago
watson settlement demolish
RUMBLESTRIP
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE.....strip
Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the...
Maine House speaker joins push to defend abortion rights