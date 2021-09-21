Advertisement

Potato Harvest is Underway

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Potato Harvest is underway.

Growers from across the county were out harvesting their crops, loading them up into trucks and sorting them.

According to the Associated Press, many growers are feeling optimistic about their yields this year due to more overall rainfall from last year. And of course the Potato Pickers Special started this morning and will run for the next three weeks from 5 to 6 AM.

