Presque Isle man sentenced on federal drug charges

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
US ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, DISTRICT OF MAINE - A Presque Isle man was sentenced today in federal court in two separate cases for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Tyler Neece, 29, to 165 months in prison and a total of five years of supervised release. Neece pleaded guilty in February 2021.

According to court records, between approximately January 2017 and August 2018, Neece and his co-conspirators obtained methamphetamine from an out-of-state source and distributed the drugs in northern Maine.

Also according to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of a separate conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Neece and his co-conspirators distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated these cases with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

These prosecutions are part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

