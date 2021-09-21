Primary care provider offers tips on how you can keep your cholesterol in healthy ranges

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Cholesterol affects our health in a number of ways. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has some tips on how you can keep your cholesterol in healthy ranges.

There is a certain number range your good and bad cholesterol should be in so you stay healthy.

“There’s your total cholesterol and that takes in all the different types of cholesterol ideally that should be under 200 in your general average patient. Then there’s your bad cholesterol also called LDL cholesterol in general for someone who without any other risk factors have that below 130 is optimal. For the most part below 100 is even better. Then there’s your good cholesterol also called HDL cholesterol and having that above 60 is an ideal number you want more good cholesterol and less of the bad cholesterol.”

Health experts say if your cholesterol is too high, it can cause health problems.

“If you have too much cholesterol which some people can have either from lifestyle reasons or it can also be genetic you can see issues arising such as heart disease, stroke would be the things we worry about the most. Vascular disease and plaque buildup in your arteries and blood vessels.”

He adds there are ways you can lower your cholesterol.

“So aerobic exercise 20 minutes per day at least 3 days a week can see a drastic decrease in cholesterol when I say aerobic exercise that means getting your heart rate up but still able to have a regular conversation, so a brisk walk is a good example. So, lowering your diet in saturated fats which we see in processed foods, cheeses, and then lowering red meats are all good ways to help lower your cholesterol and increasing fiber in your diet. So, green leafy vegetables or fiber supplements.”

If you have questions regarding your cholesterol, you’re encourage to contact your primary care provider.

