Weather on the Web

It will be a mostly sunny day today as our high pressure system moves east into Nova Scotia and our next system approaches us from the west. It will be a bit breezy today with gusts around 20mph.

For the first day of fall, clouds will start to pick up throughout the day and we could see a slight chance of rain as humidity moves in. It will be another breezy day with 20mph wind gusts.

Thursday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. Rain will pick up for Friday and continue into Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast.

