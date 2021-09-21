PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

The nice weather we saw on Sunday, was a repeat for today... with plenty of sunshine and lower-70′s! This came after a chilly start to the day... where several spots saw near- or below-freezing temps.

Tonight, there are no concerns for temperatures dropping off to the freezing mark... and overnight lows are projected to hover in the mid-to-lower 40′s.

Then, Tuesday brings another gorgeous day... before increasing clouds lead us into the first official day of fall, on Wednesday.

Drier and quieter weather lasts all the way through midweek... with a soggier pattern shaping up for Thursday, through the weekend.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

