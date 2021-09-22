Advertisement

Brother offers reward for help with unsolved homicide case

Kenneth Zernicke was found deceased in his home on September 24, 2015. His family is still...
Kenneth Zernicke was found deceased in his home on September 24, 2015.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A man has spent six years saving money so he can offer a $10,000 reward for information that helps solve the case of the death of his brother in northern Maine.

Firefighters found the body of 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke of Caribou on Sept. 24, 2015, after responding to a house fire.

Zernicke’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

The case remains unsolved.

Zernicke’s brother, Joe Bourgoine, said he’s hopeful the reward will motivate someone to come forward.

