Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine.
What is considered a medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine?
Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
Presque Isle man sentenced on federal drug charges
RUMBLESTRIP
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later

Latest News

The book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris has been in the library since 1994.
Parents outraged, protest over children’s book available at their public library
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s Macron expects Biden’s ‘clarifications’ on submarine spat
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Grocery prices have been going up.
Grocery prices have been going up due to companies being short staffed and unable to find people to transport freight