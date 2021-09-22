Gov. Mills intends to run again in 2022

Advertisement

Sep. 22, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A campaign spokesperson for Governor Mills says Mills intends to run again in 2022.

We asked the Governor about the gubernatorial race, and without mentioning former Governor Paul LePage and his Wednesday night rally, she said a campaign event 14 months before an election is premature.

“I think is way too early to be talking about campaigns,” said Mills. “I don’t think the people of Maine want to hear about campaigns at this stage of things. We’re fighting a pandemic. We’re trying to save lives and keep people out of hospitals and the ICU on the ventilator. We’re trying to reopen our schools. We’re getting our economy back on track. That’s what I’m focused on right now and really nothing else.”

An email sent to supporters Tuesday also informs voters of Mills plans to run again saying she will formerly announce her intentions in the coming months.

